Bay Village police warn residents about money scam

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bay Village woman was scammed out of $25 after she gave money to someone she thought was collecting money for the Bay Village Police Department.

The victim called police to report the scam on Sept. 28.

She gave the scammer money via her bankcard.

Bay Village officers said no legitimate agency would solicit donations over the phone and to never give out your personal or banking information.

“Please pass the word that this scam is hitting our city. If it has happened once, it will keep happening until we stop it.”

