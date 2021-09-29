2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bay Village police warn residents about money scam

(Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bay Village woman was scammed out of $25 after she gave money to someone she thought was collecting money for the Bay Village Police Department.

The victim called police to report the scam on Sept. 28.

She gave the scammer money via her bankcard.

Bay Village officers said no legitimate agency would solicit donations over the phone and to never give out your personal or banking information.

“Please pass the word that this scam is hitting our city. If it has happened once, it will keep happening until we stop it.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE
Barberton Schools suspends transportation services for main bus routes due to pandemic staffing challenges
(Source: WOIO)
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Jackson Township restaurant
A scathing new report from the state auditor reveals more issues within the unemployment system.
Failures within Ohio’s unemployment system continue to cost taxpayers money according to state auditor
(Source: WOIO)
Grand jury indicts man accused of stabbing Cleveland EMS Captain