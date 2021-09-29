2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns QB Baker Mayfield: “It would mean a lot” for Stefanski to win in Minnesota

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski is downplaying his return to Minnesota but Browns QB Baker Mayfield isn’t buying it.

“Fourteen years is a long time,” Mayfield said Wednesday.

Stefanski spent his entire NFL career with Minnesota, starting in 2006, before coming to Cleveland.

He rose to offensive coordinator in 2019.

The Browns visit the Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Serpentini Tailgate 19 kicks off your day Sunday at 11 a.m. with Tony Zarrella and former Browns greats Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf and Reggie Langhorne.

The Meijer 5th Quarter follows immediately after the game on CW 43.

