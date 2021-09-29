Browns QB Baker Mayfield: “It would mean a lot” for Stefanski to win in Minnesota

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski is downplaying his return to Minnesota but Browns QB Baker Mayfield isn’t buying it.

“Fourteen years is a long time,” Mayfield said Wednesday.

Stefanski spent his entire NFL career with Minnesota, starting in 2006, before coming to Cleveland.

He rose to offensive coordinator in 2019.

The Browns visit the Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.

