Cleveland Public Theatre moves to “choose what you pay” ticket system

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The cost of a ticket for a night at the theater just got a bit more flexible.

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT), in the self-described “spirit of radical hospitality,” has done away with fixed ticket prices and moved to a “choose what you pay” ticket system.

They will post a suggested ticket price for all shows, but what you ultimately end up paying is up to you.

“Theatre must be economically accessible,” CPT said on their website. They also noted that ticket prices cover only one fifth the cost of a production.

“YOU are more important to us than the ticket price,” the Theatre wrote.

You can buy tickets by calling 216.631.2727 ext. 501, or on CPT’s website.

