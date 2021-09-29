2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Public Theatre moves to “choose what you pay” ticket system

Cleveland Public Theatre moves to "choose what you pay" tickets
Cleveland Public Theatre moves to "choose what you pay" tickets(Source: Cleveland Public Theatre)
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The cost of a ticket for a night at the theater just got a bit more flexible.

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT), in the self-described “spirit of radical hospitality,” has done away with fixed ticket prices and moved to a “choose what you pay” ticket system.

They will post a suggested ticket price for all shows, but what you ultimately end up paying is up to you.

“Theatre must be economically accessible,” CPT said on their website. They also noted that ticket prices cover only one fifth the cost of a production.

“YOU are more important to us than the ticket price,” the Theatre wrote.

You can buy tickets by calling 216.631.2727 ext. 501, or on CPT’s website.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Longtime business booming in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
Longtime business booming in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
Covid-19 test kit
Lorain County residents can pick up free COVID-19 test kits
Cleveland Bishop Anthony M. Pilla passed away September 21st at his private residence.
Funeral services held for Bishop Anthony Pilla, Cleveland’s 9th Catholic bishop
Chagrin Documentary Film Festival to showcase diverse works
Chagrin Documentary Film Festival ready to showcase diverse works