Cleveland schools extending mask mandate at least through October

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced they will be extending their universal mask policy at least through October.

“The threat of the COVID-19 pandemic still looms large,” said Eric Gordon, CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District. “In fact, new cases are showing signs of another surge prompting health authorities to warn against letting down our guard.”

Students and staff are now back in class in-person five days a week, but Gordon worries if they don’t keep their mask policy in place, that could change.

“Students who struggled during a year of isolation and remote learning are back where they learn best: in classrooms, and we’re going to do everything in our power to keep them there,” said Gordon.

Last week, Governor DeWine said 59% of schools in Ohio currently have a mask mandate.

CMSD’s mask policy applies to all students, staff, and visitors whether they’re vaccinated or not.

“In a district with more than 90 campuses, we have had only one known case of COVID transmission at school,” Gordon said. “Make no mistake. We are seeing a stream of cases that you can track using the dashboard on our website - Clevelandmetroschools.org - but while the virus is spreading in our community, it is not spreading in our schools.”

According to CMSD’s website, they’ve had a total of 474 covid cases this school year.

“Masks are not the only reason our strategy has been so effective; social distancing, frequent sanitation, temperature checks, care clinics in each school, our COVID reporting hotline, and swift notification of positive cases sent home by our dedicated nurses and principals all play roles,” said Gordon.

CMSD is hosting free vaccination clinics for the public, and they are also offering random voluntary COVID-19 testing at school.

