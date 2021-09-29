2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County health officials discuss new COVID-19 safety initiatives

Face coverings
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish was joined by local health officials on Wednesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 case and vaccine data for the region.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is not required for Cuyahoga County employees, Executive Budish is reminding county workers that they are eligible for a $100 incentive for getting the shot.

During the last Cuyahoga County health briefing in mid-September, Budish introduced a mask advisory for all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

