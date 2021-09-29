Delta variant, full hospitals, social pressure drive recent COVID-19 vaccinations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The spread of the Delta variant, reports of hospitals filling with patients and social pressure are spurring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey released Tuesday.

As the country weathers a “third wave” of infections, the share of U.S. adults who now report they have received at least one dose has reached 72%, up from 67% in July, the survey said.

An additional 2% told pollsters they plan to get the vaccine as soon and possible, and the share of people who said they want to “wait and see” how the vaccine works for others dropped to 7%.

Pollsters said they wanted to know what motivated people who had gotten the vaccine since June 1.

Nearly 40% counted the increase in cases due to the delta variant as a major reason for getting vaccinated, results showed.

Thirty-eight percent said it was reports of hospitals filling with COVID-19 patients that inspired them to get the shot, and 36% said they knew someone who got seriously ill or died from the disease.

About a third of respondents said the major reason for getting vaccinated was to participate in activities that required it like travel or attending events, according to the survey.

But for nearly one in five of those recently vaccinated, it was social pressure from family and friends that spurred their decision.

