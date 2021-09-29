FBI data and recent killings suggest uptick in violent crime in Cleveland suburbs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Police in Elyria are investigating two homicides, the latest violent crimes in what appears to be an alarming trend in suburban Cleveland.

The son of a U.S. Army sergeant found shot to death in a car late Monday night has been arrested for his murder, according to Elyria police. Investigators are looking for the suspect in a separate murder near Northwood Elementary school.

In 2018, the Elyria Police Department reported two homicides to the FBI, which tracks crime trends nationwide. By last year, the number had grown to seven. According to new data released by the FBI on Monday, homicides were up 30 percent nationwide from 2019 to 2020.

According to the same crime database, violent crime across Ohio is also up 30 percent.

“It creeps into all cities; you always have to be aware as a police officer,” said Captain Gary Stone of the Lakewood Police Department. “We have to be equipped to handle all types of investigations, all types of crimes.”

Homicides are rare in Lakewood, but in May, a man was shot to death at an apartment building on Elmwood Avenue.

19 News has recently covered homicides in Lorain, Parma, Broadview Heights, Mayfield Heights, North Royalton, Cuyahoga Falls, and beyond. In many of those cities, one or two homicides in a single year would mark ten-year highs.

Perhaps the most gruesome crime of them all unfolded in Avon Lake earlier this month.

Police said 50-year-old Jeffrey Hull shot and killed his wife, 46-year-old Heidi Hull, their two sons, nine-year-old Garrett Hull and six-year-old Grant Hull, before turning the gun on himself.

It’s believed to be the first homicide in the quiet Lorain County suburb since 2011.

Just an awful story. Police investigate murder-suicide in Avon Lake. Two adults, two young children all found dead with gunshot wounds. pic.twitter.com/F2IXliHpPA — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) September 8, 2021

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a criminologist at Cleveland State University speculated to 19 News that the outbreak could have had a trickle-down effect on criminal activity.

“When you layer on top of that severe economic stress as well as a reduction in social services, it’s very possible that individuals who in normal circumstances would never consider breaking the law may be finding themselves in such a predicament now and behaving outside the norm,” said professor Wendy Regoeczi.

A 19 News analysis of FBI statistics found that violent crime in the aforementioned suburbs is up 43 percent overall from 2018 to 2020, although some have actually seen a reduction in criminal activity. The biggest spikes were in Elyria, which reported 42 violent crimes in 2018 and 136 in 2020. That’s a 223 percent jump. Murders rose from two to seven in the same timeframe.

