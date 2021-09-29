2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts man accused of stabbing Cleveland EMS Captain

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Cleveland EMS Captain was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Justin Chalmers Nevius was indicted on the charges of felonious assault, driving while under the influence, drug possession and not stopping after an accident.

Cleveland police said Nevius stabbed the 54-year-old on-duty captain in the leg on Sept. 4.

The attack happened at a gas station near the intersection of Memphis Avenue and Ridge Road in Cleveland.

The captain was in uniform when he stopped in a marked EMS vehicle at the gas station.

Cleveland police said Nevius was in a two-car crash near the entrance to the gas station, when he ran from the scene of the accident, pulled open the door to the EMS vehicle and assaulted the captain.

His motive remains unclear.

The captain spent one night in the hospital.

Nevius, 41, will be arraigned on Oct. 18.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

