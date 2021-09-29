Longtime business booming in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At 19 News, we’re taking an in-depth look at how we can all pitch in to make our city better.

First up: the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

Many in that community say, there’s just something about this city, nestled on the shores of Lake Erie, that makes it unique.

“Honestly, I love Cleveland, I feel like depending where you go, it’s just such a big city inside of a little city,” said longtime resident, Beatrice Kohain.

Like many different neighborhoods, Detroit Shoreway has seen tremendous growth this last decade.

Nicole Brichacek, the owner of Gypsy Beans on 65th and Detroit, told 19 News that business is now booming and an inclusive positive outlook is taking hold.

“We’ve been here since the beginning. There was no streetscape, there was no Capitol Theatre, we only actually had our neighbor Cleveland Public Theater at the time. It was super exciting to be in a neighborhood that had gotten some funding and ready for the Gordon Square Arts District to start forming and to be here and to see the growth over the last 15 years has just been unbelievable,” she said.

In the last 15 years, the Detroit Avenue streetscape was completed, Capitol Theatre re-opened, Cleveland Public Theater completed renovations, Edgewater Beach House opened, the Near West Theatre opened and the Gordon Square Arts District was established amongst other major projects.

No doubt, there have been challenges and there still are.

Some say crime, safety, and improving police relations are at the top of their lists.

But many say the community spirit has been contagious.

Non-profit Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization says the neighborhood is one of the most racially and economically diverse in the city of Cleveland.

Kocian agrees. She’s invested in this community, despite the allure of other places.

“I mean obviously you go to Chicago, New York, you’ve got all your places, but here you’ve got Little Italy, you know what I mean, you’ve got Little Asia, like you go over to the West Side and get some really great Puerto Rican food like there’s a lot of different types of areas around here and I do really like that,” she said.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, 19 News will broadcast newscasts live from Capitol Theatre from 3-6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.