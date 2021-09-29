Man sentenced to at least 15 years for deadly DUI crash in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old man was sentenced to 15 to 20.5 years in prison after he drove under the influence with a suspended license, hitting a 27-year-old pregnant woman and killing her baby in July 2020.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley identified Patrick Johnson as the man responsible for that fatal crash on July 25, 2020.

Johnson was driving his Cadillac on Richmond Road when he swerved to the left, over the center double line, and head-on into the car the victim was driving.

Once emergency medical crews were at the scene, Johnson’s car caught on fire and he had to be rescued.

Johnson repeatedly tried to attack bystanders who offered help, yelled at law enforcement, and had to be restrained until he could be placed in an ambulance.

The victim was 36 weeks pregnant; she survived, but her child died at the hospital.

An investigation by the Suburban Police Anti-Crime Network found that in addition to driving with a suspended license, Johnson was going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

On Aug. 9 of this year, Johnson pleaded guilty to charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Aggravated Vehicular Assault, and Driving While Under The Influence.

