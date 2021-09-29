2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Cool mornings and warm afternoons through Saturday; rain returns Sunday

Here is Cleveland weather forecast
Here is Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For this weather update, I will recycle the first sentence of Jeff’s early-morning forecast discussion: “We call it the Fall doldrums in the weather department, because you can get into these dry patterns this time of year.”

The Fall doldrums are in full swing, and the weather will be very quiet and very dry through Saturday.

Temperatures will dip down into the mid 40s by Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

