Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry pattern the next few days with cool nights and comfortable afternoons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We call it the fall doldrums in the weather department. You can get into these dry patterns this time of year. One of the reasons for that is the lack of higher humidity. No fronts coming at us until the weekend. It’s a mostly sunny sky today. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range for most of us. Clear sky tonight. Temperatures dip into the 40s again away from the lakeshore. Guidance is picking up on some lake effect moisture tomorrow in the form of some clouds. We are going with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Back to a mostly sunny sky Friday with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

