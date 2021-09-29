2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pilot uninjured after plane crash lands in open Pike Township field

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(WTAP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT
PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old Akron man walked away unscathed after mechanical problems caused him to crash land his plane in an open field in Stark County on Sept. 28, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Lt. Leo Shirkey said the pilot was operating a 1982 Cesna aircraft when mechanical problems caused him to lose power, forcing him to crash land in a field just northeast of East Sparta in Pike Township at approximately 4:19 p.m.

The pilot was uninjured in the crash and the aircraft sustained minimal damage, according to Shirkey.

The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene of the crash.

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues the investigation.

