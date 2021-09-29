Proposed Vaccine Fairness Act called ‘still an attack on employer rights’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Republicans unveiled new legislation on Tuesday that limited vaccine mandates in businesses and schools in the state.

House Bill 435, named the “Vaccine Fairness Act,” allows Ohio workers and students to refuse vaccine mandates.

In addition to religious and medical exemptions, HB 435 would allow a “reason of conscience” exemption.

That exemption would only require a student or employee to submit a written statement, in effect transforming all vaccine mandates covered by the bill into testing mandates with vaccine opt-outs.

HB 435 was introduced and fast-tracked through the House Health Committee on the same day it was introduced.

On Wednesday, House Republicans voted for the bill to be taken to the House Rules and Reference Committee.

Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) released the below statement on why the bill went to the Rules Committee and not the floor to be voted on:

“We’ve had a lot of very good, very productive conversations on House Bill 435. There are a few additional issues our members would like more time to explore. I think it’s important that we have a consensus within our caucus on how we move forward, so we’re going to take time to do that.”

HB 435 is the response to the failed HB 248, which saw similar vaccine conditions. Ohio Chamber of Commerce CEO Steve Stivers believes the new bill is infringing on the rights of private businesses.

“The owners of those businesses should have the ability to manage their business any way they see fit, including protecting the health and safety of their employees and their customers,” Stivers said, “and so, unfortunately, HB 435 takes away those rights and abilities to manage the health and safety of their workplace of their employees and their customers, and we’re very concerned about that. Anything that attacks employer’s rights, the entire chamber will stand up against anything that attacks private property ownership and private property rights.”

HB 435 would require schools, colleges, universities, and businesses that need COVID-19 vaccines to include exemptions for conscience as well as “natural immunity” and “medical contraindications.”

Those exemptions would not be available to medical students or employees working in children’s hospitals, ICU units, or critical care units. The exemptions would only apply to a business’s existing employees.

As with the conscience exemption, to claim a religious exemption, the student or employee would only need to submit a statement to that effect in writing.

Claiming an exemption for natural immunity requires the student or employee to provide written documentation that they’ve been tested for COVID-19 antibodies―and did have antibodies “in an amount at least equal to or greater than those conferred” by a COVID-19 vaccine.

ODH could create rules for how often that individual must be retested for antibodies. In the absence of ODH rules, that individual doesn’t have to be retested.

The individual would bear the costs associated with antibody testing.

HB 435 would also prohibit state, county, and municipal public facilities from requiring proof of vaccination before entry.

The bill contains a sunset provision. That is, it would only last in effect until June 30, 2023.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.