Shaker Heights students, teachers held outside of building due to ‘possible threat’ at high school
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to Shaker Heights High School at the start of the day on Wednesday morning to investigate reports of a “possible threat.”
Officials said as a result of the incident, which was reported before 9 a.m., students and faculty members were being held on the outside of the building while police investigated inside.
Additional details regarding the nature of the threat are not available at this time.
This is a developing story.
