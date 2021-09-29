Shaker Heights students, teachers held outside of building due to ‘possible threat’ at high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to Shaker Heights High School at the start of the day on Wednesday morning to investigate reports of a “possible threat.”

Officials said as a result of the incident, which was reported before 9 a.m., students and faculty members were being held on the outside of the building while police investigated inside.

We are currently assisting the High School with an ongoing incident. Please follow the school's messaging in the link they have shared for the most up-to-date information. https://t.co/pW2Ycf1zpg https://t.co/pC2flEqhTI — Shaker Hts Police (@ShakerHtsPolice) September 29, 2021

Additional details regarding the nature of the threat are not available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.