2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Single vehicle crash claims life of Willard teen

(WTAP)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHICAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Willard teen Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on State Route 179 near Township Road 405 in Mohican Township, according to an OSHP media release.

Troopers responding to the scene found an SUV on its top in a bean field.

The SUV was traveling south on SR-179 when it passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone, the release said.

The 16-year-old driver lost control. drove left of center, over-corrected, went off the road into a ditch and flipped multiple times.

The driver was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene, according to the OSHP.

A passenger in the vehicle, also a 16-year-old, was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time, the release said.

The passenger was buckled in.

Troopers say they believe speed was a factor in the cash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

A tow truck carries away the dump truck that hit a pole, knocking over a road sign and causing...
Traffic back to normal after dump truck topples sign on I-77 southbound in Independence
Semi rollover crash on I-90 WB in Willoughby
I-90 WB reopens after semi rollover crash closure in Willoughby
Commuter Cast
Cooler today with light rain possible
(Source: WOIO)
Medina road re-opens after train derailment