Single vehicle crash claims life of Willard teen

MOHICAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Willard teen Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on State Route 179 near Township Road 405 in Mohican Township, according to an OSHP media release.

Troopers responding to the scene found an SUV on its top in a bean field.

The SUV was traveling south on SR-179 when it passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone, the release said.

The 16-year-old driver lost control. drove left of center, over-corrected, went off the road into a ditch and flipped multiple times.

The driver was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene, according to the OSHP.

A passenger in the vehicle, also a 16-year-old, was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time, the release said.

The passenger was buckled in.

Troopers say they believe speed was a factor in the cash, which remains under investigation.

