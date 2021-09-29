2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Some Cleveland Metropolitan School District parents give mask mandate extension a passing grade

District keeps mask policy in place to protect against a community surge
Parents and students at Wade Park School on Cleveland's east side are in-step with keeping...
Parents and students at Wade Park School on Cleveland's east side are in-step with keeping masks on the kids(Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At Wade Park School near University Circle, school staff handed out masks as they have done since school returned in person this school year.

It will continue as the district will keep the mask mandate in place, a measure parents supported.

“I feel like it’s a good idea to try to keep the kids safe,” said parent Rassan Lockett, who has a 9- and 13-year old student.

“I actually like it,” Taylor Carter agreed. “I think it’s a great idea, so all the kids can stay healthy and safe in the classroom. I do think it’s a great idea.”

“I really appreciate that they’re doing that,” echoed Drew Hollimon. “They have the thermometers up there and everything.”

The district will keep its guard up and masks on to keep the students in class and out of remote learning.

Many of the Wade Park students are too young to get the vaccine, but parents were hesitant about getting older kids the vaccine, although they still worry about COVID.

“I haven’t really decided whether I’m going to get both of them vaccinated,” Lockett said, while still expressing concern about coronavirus. “I definitely still worry about COVID for the kids. From what it is I’ve read, it says kids can be carriers instead of actually having symptoms.”

But everyone is thankful COVID hasn’t hit hard at Wade Park.

“They seem to be doing a great job here, so I’m very happy about that,” said Carter.

The district originally put the mask mandate in effect for five weeks.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Face coverings
Cuyahoga County health officials discuss new COVID-19 safety initiatives
Patrick Johnson was sentenced to at least 15 years for a deadly DUI crash in Richmond Heights
Man sentenced to at least 15 years for deadly DUI crash in Richmond Heights
Lamar Hudson Jr. at arraignment
Suspect accused of killing his own father breaks down in tears after facing brother in Elyria court
Left to right: Curtis Gatheright, Daylonta Jones
2nd suspect sentenced to at least 25 years in connection to 2020 murder of Euclid fashion model