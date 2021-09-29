Some Cleveland Metropolitan School District parents give mask mandate extension a passing grade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At Wade Park School near University Circle, school staff handed out masks as they have done since school returned in person this school year.

It will continue as the district will keep the mask mandate in place, a measure parents supported.

“I feel like it’s a good idea to try to keep the kids safe,” said parent Rassan Lockett, who has a 9- and 13-year old student.

“I actually like it,” Taylor Carter agreed. “I think it’s a great idea, so all the kids can stay healthy and safe in the classroom. I do think it’s a great idea.”

“I really appreciate that they’re doing that,” echoed Drew Hollimon. “They have the thermometers up there and everything.”

The district will keep its guard up and masks on to keep the students in class and out of remote learning.

Many of the Wade Park students are too young to get the vaccine, but parents were hesitant about getting older kids the vaccine, although they still worry about COVID.

“I haven’t really decided whether I’m going to get both of them vaccinated,” Lockett said, while still expressing concern about coronavirus. “I definitely still worry about COVID for the kids. From what it is I’ve read, it says kids can be carriers instead of actually having symptoms.”

But everyone is thankful COVID hasn’t hit hard at Wade Park.

“They seem to be doing a great job here, so I’m very happy about that,” said Carter.

The district originally put the mask mandate in effect for five weeks.

