Suspected drunken driver crashes into Jackson Township restaurant

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured after crashing her car into a Jackson Township restaurant.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sylvester’s North End Grille in the 4300 block of Portage Street NW.

Jackson Township police said they believe the woman was drunk at the time of the accident.

She was taken to the hospital after being pulled from the wreck.

Her condition and name have not been released at this time.

Nobody inside the restaurant was injured, but the restaurant will now have to be closed for some time for repairs.

