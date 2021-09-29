US Marshalls serving weapons warrant arrest man, apprehend another suspect in an unrelated shooting just off the University of Akron campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a man was shot just off a local college campus Tuesday. And, just feet away, federal agents were working another major case.

19 Investigates was first at the scenes where police had the road closed for hours.

The two major crime scenes were less than a quarter mile off the campus of The University of Akron, just across Route 8.

Akron Police say a 51-year-old man was hurt in the shooting near the intersection of Buchtel and Annadale.

“I heard that first, and then I started being kind of noisy,” Gary Winthorpe said.

When Winthorpe looked out his bedroom window, he says he then saw a suspect bail from a tan car, as federal agents initiated a traffic stop in front of his house on Buchtel, just feet away from the shooting scene.

19 Investigates stumbled on the two scenes as we were covering an unrelated story Tuesday.

Police say the two incidents were completely unrelated.

However, a spokesperson for the US Marshals says, because agents happened to be in the area when the shooting took place, they were able to not only arrest the suspect they were after in the traffic stop, but the Marshals also caught the suspect in the shooting.

Police say the shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

According to the shooting victim, he was shot by 74-year-old Spenser Woods, following a dispute inside a home, which was described as a boarding house.

Woods is now charged with Felonious Assault in connection to the shooting.

Akron Police say drugs, marijuana, and cash were recovered from the scene and more charges are likely to come in the case.

We don’t know the name of the suspect US Marshals caught after the traffic stop. US Marshals say he was wanted on a weapons charge from the ATF.

His arrest along with Woods’ arrest is good news, though, for neighbors who say they’ve seen far too much crime on their street lately-- too close to home and too close to hardworking students going to class.

