$2M Powerball winning ticket sold in Ohio

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A winning $2 million Powerball ticket from Wednesday’s drawing was sold at a gas station in Powell, OH.

Lottery officials said the winner purchased the ticket at a Get Go Gas Station.

The winning numbers were 2-7-11-17-32+11 PP=3.

Last night’s winner chose their own numbers and added Power Play.

They matched five out of five numbers, without the Powerball number, said lottery officials.

Lottery officials said this was the 59th Powerball winner of $1 million or more since 2012.

The Powerball jackpot is currently at $620 million for Saturday’s drawing.

This is the 6th highest Powerball jackpot ever.

You have until 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, to purchase your ticket.

