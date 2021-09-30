2 Strong 4 Bullies
9 restaurants featured in Cleveland Latino Restaurant Week

Barroco
Barroco
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fourth annual Cleveland Latino Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday with nine participating restaurants.

It’s happening from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 as a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

A discount or special menu item may be offered, according to the website.

“This is a great opportunity for Northeast Ohio to experience some of the best Latino dishes in the area, while at the same time, we are supporting our restaurateurs,” Jenice Contreras, Executive Director of the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.

Latino-owned restaurants across Northeast Ohio will participate. See below for a list.

Cleveland Latino Restaurant Week is hosted by the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

