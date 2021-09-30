2 Strong 4 Bullies
ATF offers reward for man wanted in Canton-area crimes

Lenmuel Brown (Source: ATF)
Lenmuel Brown (Source: ATF)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for a man wanted for crimes in the Canton area.

Lenmuel Brown is accused of racketeering and using violence to further an illegal narcotics operation, said ATF officials.

Lenmuel Brown is wanted by the ATF.
Lenmuel Brown is wanted by the ATF.

You can send tips to ATF by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS, emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or by downloading the Report It app.

