Cleveland FBI on scene at Indian Hills Senior Community in Euclid
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland FBI has confirmed their presence at a senior apartment complex in Euclid.
Members of the FBI are currently at Indian Hills Senior Community, a spokesperson said in an email.
A building resident told 19 News authorities responded around 6 a.m. Thursday to Building F.
The FBI did not release further information.
Indian Hills Senior Community is located at 1541 E. 191st St. in Euclid.
