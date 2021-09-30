2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland FBI on scene at Indian Hills Senior Community in Euclid

Cleveland FBI on scene at Indian Hills Senior Community in Euclid
(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland FBI has confirmed their presence at a senior apartment complex in Euclid.

Members of the FBI are currently at Indian Hills Senior Community, a spokesperson said in an email.

A building resident told 19 News authorities responded around 6 a.m. Thursday to Building F.

The FBI did not release further information.

Indian Hills Senior Community is located at 1541 E. 191st St. in Euclid.

