2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland teen expected to plead guilty in chase which killed 13-year-old girl

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager charged in connection with a police chase that ended with the death of a 13-year-old girl is expected to plead guilty Thursday afternoon in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Sutula.

The court appearance for D’Shaun McNear is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The now 16-year-old boy is being tried as an adult for allegedly driving a stolen car during a police pursuit that ended in a crash which killed Tamia Chappman.

Tamia Chappman
Tamia Chappman

Cleveland police said McNear and a second juvenile stole the car from a woman at the Target on W. 117th around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2019 and then led police on a chase into East Cleveland.

The chase ended when the teens struck Chappman in the area of Lakefront and Euclid Avenues.

Family members said Chappman she was walking to the library to attend a Toys for Tots event when she was killed.

Chappman was a 6th grader at Superior Elementary School.

McNear was indicted on the charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated robbery, failure to comply, having weapons under disability and aggravated vehicular assault.

The second teen, the passenger, pleaded guilty in juvenile court in April 2020 and was sentenced to four years at the Ohio Department of Youth Services

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Zino Kirby (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker pleads not guilty to attempted rape, kidnapping
Dawn Blue motivated to run 105 miles in less than four days
Wadsworth woman wows Wounded Warriors with marathon runs for veterans
Lenmuel Brown (Source: ATF)
ATF offers reward for man wanted in Canton-area crimes
Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood fights for bridge repairs
Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway residents fight for 109-year-old Lake Avenue Bridge repairs