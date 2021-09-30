Cleveland teen expected to plead guilty in chase which killed 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager charged in connection with a police chase that ended with the death of a 13-year-old girl is expected to plead guilty Thursday afternoon in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Sutula.

The court appearance for D’Shaun McNear is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The now 16-year-old boy is being tried as an adult for allegedly driving a stolen car during a police pursuit that ended in a crash which killed Tamia Chappman.

Tamia Chappman

Cleveland police said McNear and a second juvenile stole the car from a woman at the Target on W. 117th around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2019 and then led police on a chase into East Cleveland.

The chase ended when the teens struck Chappman in the area of Lakefront and Euclid Avenues.

Family members said Chappman she was walking to the library to attend a Toys for Tots event when she was killed.

Chappman was a 6th grader at Superior Elementary School.

McNear was indicted on the charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated robbery, failure to comply, having weapons under disability and aggravated vehicular assault.

The second teen, the passenger, pleaded guilty in juvenile court in April 2020 and was sentenced to four years at the Ohio Department of Youth Services

