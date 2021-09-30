2 Strong 4 Bullies
Closing arguments in trial for man accused of murdering 2 people in Lake County

Blake Sargi (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
Blake Sargi (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Closing arguments were heard Thursday morning in the trial for Blake Sargi.

Sargi is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery for a double murder in Concord Township on Jan. 4, 2020.

Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39, of Euclid, were killed during an apparent drug deal gone wrong.

The married couple was found in a white SUV on Andrea Drive in Concord Township.

Blake Sargi, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and...
Blake Sargi, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39, of Euclid on Jan. 4.

The defense claims Sargi shot the couple in self-defense.

Sargi has been out on a $10 million bond, at 10 percent, since last July.

The trial is being held in front of Lake County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Condon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

