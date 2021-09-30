2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Copley-Fairlawn City Schools desperate for bus drivers amid national shortage

The district has been forced to cancel some extra-curricular activities
File photo.
File photo.(WCAX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - Copley-Fairlawn City Schools are the latest district to be hit by a bus driver shortage impacting schools across America.

In a Facebook post shared Wednesday, the district said they are “desperately seeking bus drivers and substitute bus drivers.”

School bus driver shortage affects most Northeast Ohio school districts

“If we are unable to identify new bus drivers we anticipate that our ability to transport our students to and from school on a daily basis will become more difficult,” the district wrote in the post.

The district has been forced to cancel some extra-curricular activities due to the shortage, according to the post.

Using Ohio National Guard to get children to schools amid bus driver shortage is possibility, governor says

It’s possible additional extra-curricular activities could be canceled if the shortage continues.

“We absolutely do not want this to become our reality thus, the reason we are asking for help,” the district said.

Those interested in a bus driver position at Copley-Fairlawn City Schools should contact Mary Sharnsky at (330) 664-4820.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Man dead following double shooting in Cleveland
Victim ID’d after double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
Kitten rescued by Bainbridge Township Fire Department after spending days in storm drain
Kitten rescued by Bainbridge Township Fire Department after spending days in storm drain
Cleveland FBI on scene at Indian Hills Senior Community in Euclid
Cleveland FBI on scene at Indian Hills Senior Community in Euclid
Tony and Dory Martin participated in a Halloween-themed wedding in 2019 at the Akron Civic...
Halloween-themed weddings offered in Akron next month