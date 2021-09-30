Copley-Fairlawn City Schools desperate for bus drivers amid national shortage

COPLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - Copley-Fairlawn City Schools are the latest district to be hit by a bus driver shortage impacting schools across America.

In a Facebook post shared Wednesday, the district said they are “desperately seeking bus drivers and substitute bus drivers.”

“If we are unable to identify new bus drivers we anticipate that our ability to transport our students to and from school on a daily basis will become more difficult,” the district wrote in the post.

The district has been forced to cancel some extra-curricular activities due to the shortage, according to the post.

It’s possible additional extra-curricular activities could be canceled if the shortage continues.

“We absolutely do not want this to become our reality thus, the reason we are asking for help,” the district said.

Those interested in a bus driver position at Copley-Fairlawn City Schools should contact Mary Sharnsky at (330) 664-4820.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.