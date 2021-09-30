2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker pleads not guilty to attempted rape, kidnapping

Zino Kirby resigned as a Cleveland Municipal Court employee after he was charged with rape for...
Zino Kirby (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cleveland Municipal Court worker pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted rape, kidnapping and abduction at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday afternoon.

Zino Kirby, 50, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside the Justice Center in July.

The victim is a social services employee.

She told police Kirby assaulted her inside his office while she was there to pick up materials related to her job.

The judge set Kirby’s bond at $50,000 and he will be back in court on Oct. 21.

