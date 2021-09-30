2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland State University President dies in car accident

CSU President Harlan Sands released a statement earlier today about the passing of Claire Van...
CSU President Harlan Sands released a statement earlier today about the passing of Claire Van Ummersen.(Cleveland State University)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CSU President Harlan Sands released a statement earlier today about the passing of Claire Van Ummersen.

Claire Van Ummersen led the university from 1993 to 2001.

Van Ummersen was a Massachusetts native and “got her start in developmental biology researching effects of microwave radiation and how radar affects the eye”, according to the statement.

Part of the statement read:

Much of her focus centered on improving student services and retention. She also launched our efforts to better integrate campus with our surrounding neighborhoods.

The “17th-18th Street Block Project” was completed during her presidency, including ambitious new buildings for the James Nance College of Business Administration (Monte Ahuja Hall, 1998) and the Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs (Glickman-Miller Hall, 2001), as well as an expanded library for the CSU Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and a new parking garage.

“The project emphasizes the urban nature of the university,” she said at the time. “Further, it develops another entire block of the city, making a contribution to the renaissance of downtown Cleveland.”

You can read more about Van Ummersen here.

Van Ummersen died in a car accident in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

