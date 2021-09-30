Greater Cleveland RTA operator retires after driving bus for 45 years, over 1 million miles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bus operator with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority retired on Thursday with an impressive list of accomplishments.

Godwin McNeal covered approximately 1.3 million miles of Northeast Ohio roadways during his tenure with RTA.

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that McNeal has never had an at-fault accident throughout his 45-year career with the public transit agency.

MILESTONE ACCOMPLISHMENT!!!



Operator Godwin McNeal retires today after 45 years and 1.3 million miles behind the wheel. During his tenure here, he has never had a preventable accident. pic.twitter.com/eESMYSdXju — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) September 30, 2021

McNeal was met by fellow colleagues and passengers as he pulled the RTA bus into the station for the final time.

Staff from across the Authority was there to celebrate him as he pulled in for the final time. pic.twitter.com/fG9fIjzwdD — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) September 30, 2021

The RTA was created approximately 47 years ago in 1974

