Greater Cleveland RTA operator retires after driving bus for 45 years, over 1 million miles
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bus operator with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority retired on Thursday with an impressive list of accomplishments.
Godwin McNeal covered approximately 1.3 million miles of Northeast Ohio roadways during his tenure with RTA.
Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that McNeal has never had an at-fault accident throughout his 45-year career with the public transit agency.
McNeal was met by fellow colleagues and passengers as he pulled the RTA bus into the station for the final time.
The RTA was created approximately 47 years ago in 1974
