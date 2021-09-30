Halloween-themed weddings offered in Akron next month

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Some local couples may ditch their wedding attire for a Halloween costume this October.

It’s thanks to a special offering from the Akron Municipal Court and the Akron Civic Theatre: Halloween-themed weddings.

According to a news release, the weddings will take from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 28 at 182 Main St.

The release said a marriage license must be obtained from the Summit County Probate Court in advance of the ceremony.

Interested couples must schedule and pay the cash-only fee ahead of their big day.

The cost varies from $25 to $40, depending on the couple’s residency.

The release said couples must pay in-person at the Akron Municipal Court Clerk’s Office in Room 837 of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center.

Their receipt must then be dropped off at Room 901 to schedule their ceremony.

Professional photographers are not permitted, according to the release.

Call the Akron Municipal Court’s Chief Service Bailiff at (330) 375-2592 with questions.

