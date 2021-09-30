2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury finds Canton man guilty of killing 1-year-old boy

Trejuan Johnson (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
Trejuan Johnson (Source: Stark County Sheriff)((Source: Canton police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a man guilty Thursday afternoon of the murder of a one-year-old boy in July of 2020.

Trejuan Johnson’s jury trial started on Sept. 27 in front of Stark County Common Pleas Judge Taryn Heath and the jury started deliberating Wednesday afternoon.

Ace Lucas and his twin brother Arcel were sleeping on the couch in their Canton home when they were hit by bullets Johnson fired into their home.

Ace was struck in the head and died from his injuries.

Ace was shot and killed while he slept inside his home in July 2020.
Arcel was hit in the leg and survived.

The father of the twins, Aaron Lucas, 29, was murdered on Aug. 8, the day before Johnson’s trial was first scheduled to begin.

Aaron was a key witnesses for the prosecution.

Canton police arrested Nichalous Harvey, 37, of Canton, for Aaron’s murder.

Harvey remains locked up in the Stark County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Nichalous Harvey
Nichalous Harvey(Source: Stark County Jail)

Judge Heath will sentence Johnson on Oct. 4.

