Kitten rescued by Bainbridge Township Fire Department after spending days in storm drain(Source: Bainbridge Township Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A kitten who spent days in a storm drain was rescued Wednesday thanks to Bainbridge Township Fire Department.

According to a department Facebook post, the “little feline has been stubbornly hiding” in a storm drain since Friday.

The kitten, dubbed “Chaos the Cat” by the fire department, found itself stuck near the Target in Bainbridge Township.

“Our crews were out several times each day to try to coax the kitty out of the inaccessible narrow passages that it made its makeshift home,” the department wrote in the post.

The department suspects the kitten’s hunger helped draw it from the hiding place, according to the post.

The Geauga Humane Officer took custody of the kitten, who the fire department said will soon live at the Rescue Village.

