Lordstown announces partnership with Hon Hai Technology Group

(John Minchillo | Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lordstown Motors Corp. announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with Hon Hai Technology Group to work together on Lordstown Motors’ electric vehicle programs in Lordstown Motors’ 6.2 million square foot production and assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

“The goal of the partnership is to present both Lordstown Motors and Foxconn with increased market opportunities in scalable electric vehicle production in North America,” according to a news release.

Lordstown Motors and Hon Hai Technology Group Announce Agreement in Principle
Lordstown Motors Provides Production and Financial Update

