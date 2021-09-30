Lordstown announces partnership with Hon Hai Technology Group

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lordstown Motors Corp. announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with Hon Hai Technology Group to work together on Lordstown Motors’ electric vehicle programs in Lordstown Motors’ 6.2 million square foot production and assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

Looking forward to a great partnership with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn).



Great for Ohio and great for our team. #RideWithLordstown pic.twitter.com/i5cXdOgFVp — Dan Ninivaggi (@NinivaggiDan) September 30, 2021

“The goal of the partnership is to present both Lordstown Motors and Foxconn with increased market opportunities in scalable electric vehicle production in North America,” according to a news release.

