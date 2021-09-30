Man dead following double shooting in Cleveland
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is dead and a woman in critical condition following a double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.
Police and EMS were called to the 11700 block of Lenacrave Avenue for two people shot around 9:45 pm.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 33-year-old woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating the shooting.
