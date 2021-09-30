Man enters and burglarizes Cleveland woman’s house while she is home
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sept. 29, around 12:10 p.m., a suspect entered a woman’s home on Stickney Avenue.
The woman was home when she heard someone and yelled: “get out”.
The woman could hear the suspect fleeing, according to the Second District Community Relations Committee.
The victim found her TV, Fire Stick, and cash missing.
A neighbor shared his Ring camera video of a man who walked up to his door and knocked, then walked over to the driveway of the victim.
Call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this man.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.