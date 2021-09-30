Man enters and burglarizes Cleveland woman’s house while she is home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sept. 29, around 12:10 p.m., a suspect entered a woman’s home on Stickney Avenue.

The woman was home when she heard someone and yelled: “get out”.

The woman could hear the suspect fleeing, according to the Second District Community Relations Committee.

The victim found her TV, Fire Stick, and cash missing.

A neighbor shared his Ring camera video of a man who walked up to his door and knocked, then walked over to the driveway of the victim.

Call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this man.

On 9-29-21 at around 12:10 pm, a suspect unknown entered a female’s home on the 3700 block of Stickney. The female was... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.