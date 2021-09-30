Man murdered in Cleveland January would have been 61 today, his family still seeking word on what happened to him and why

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - James Harris would have been celebrating his 61st birthday today with his family. They can’t because he was shot twice in his head and dumped behind an abandoned house back on January 29th. His body was found the next morning.

James Harris would have been 61 today, he was killed back in January (East 131 st and Brackland, Cleveland)

Police have released no details and his family is pleading with those living in the neighborhood to come forward and tell what they know. His grieving mother, Anna Harris, "

“It’s a hurting thing. He has been gone for nine months. I be looking for him to walk in the door any day.”

His niece, a nurse on assignment in California treating COVID 19 patients has been working the case as best she can.

“If is was money, anything, I would have given it for my uncle’s life. This has put my whole family into a deep space, a deep dark space and we need help getting out.”

Call Cleveland police if you know anything, big or small about what happened to James Harris.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.