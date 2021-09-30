NAACP of Cleveland holding mayoral debate between Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelley

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley and Non-Profit Executive Justin Bibb will face off in a virtual forum on Thursday night as election day approaches.

Kelley and Bibb were the two winners of the Democratic Primary on September 14th, paving their way to the general election.

Out of an abundance of caution, the debate will be held virtually, hosted by MyCom Cleveland. Youth organizations from around the city will host in-person watch parties for youth’s to attend a socially distanced event.

Topics the forum look to cover issues identified by the youth groups include violence prevention, public health, education, recreation, and workforce development. Courtney Ottrix of Courtney Covers Cleveland will moderate the virtual event in coordination with Ashley Welch of the Youth Workforce Advisory Board.

The candidate who is elected on November 2nd will replace Mayor Frank Jackson. He decided not to run for reelection after holding the position since 2006.

