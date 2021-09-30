2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

NAACP of Cleveland holding mayoral debate between Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelley

The debate will be held virtually due to safety concerns.
Mayoral debate for the next Mayor of Cleveland to take place Thursday night.
Mayoral debate for the next Mayor of Cleveland to take place Thursday night.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley and Non-Profit Executive Justin Bibb will face off in a virtual forum on Thursday night as election day approaches.

Kelley and Bibb were the two winners of the Democratic Primary on September 14th, paving their way to the general election.

Out of an abundance of caution, the debate will be held virtually, hosted by MyCom Cleveland. Youth organizations from around the city will host in-person watch parties for youth’s to attend a socially distanced event.

Topics the forum look to cover issues identified by the youth groups include violence prevention, public health, education, recreation, and workforce development. Courtney Ottrix of Courtney Covers Cleveland will moderate the virtual event in coordination with Ashley Welch of the Youth Workforce Advisory Board.

The candidate who is elected on November 2nd will replace Mayor Frank Jackson. He decided not to run for reelection after holding the position since 2006.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

People voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on March 16.
Voter Registration Day in Cleveland: Where to get set to cast your vote
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in...
Republican US legislator from Ohio says he filed articles of impeachment against President Biden
Cleveland Browns and First Energy Stadium. Jan. 29, 2021
Ohio lawmakers call for removal of FirstEnergy name on Cleveland football stadium