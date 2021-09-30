New USPS service standards expected to cause delays in mail service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beginning this Friday, the United States Postal Service will implement new service standards that could lead to longer delays in delivery and higher shipping costs.

“The Postal Service will increase time‐in‐transit standards by 1 or 2 days for certain mail that are traveling longer distances,” the USPS wrote in a statement. “By doing so, the Postal Service can entrust its ground network to deliver more First-Class Mail, which will lead to greater consistency, reliability, and efficiency that benefits its customers.”

In other words, those pieces will arrive up to five days after they’re sent, as opposed to two or three days.

By shifting more of its service to ground transportation and using airplanes less frequently, the USPS will save money.

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, USPS lost $87 billion over the past 14 fiscal years—including $9.2 billion in fiscal year 2020—and expects to lose $9.7 billion in fiscal year 2021.

On its website, the agency listed the following tips for consumers.

Plan ahead – For mail or correspondence that requires a deadline, the Postal Service encourages consumers to plan ahead and send their mail early. You likely wouldn’t wait to mail your mom a Mother’s Day card the day before or on Mother’s Day, so mail your letters and greeting cards with the Postal Service early so the Postal Service can ensure it reaches its final destination on time.

When sending mail long-distance, mail early – If it would take you more than a day to drive your mail to its destination, make sure to give your long-distance mail some extra time to travel with USPS.

Keep mailing letters! The majority of First-Class Mail will be unaffected by the Postal Service’s new service standards. In fact, these new standards mean your letters and mail will be delivered more reliably and consistently than they have been in previous years.

