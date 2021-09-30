2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Coldest evening since late-May; rain returns on Sunday

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story in the short term will be tonight’s chilly weather.

Temperatures will dip into the low 40s tonight.

Some inland locations well south of Cleveland may fall into the upper 30s by morning!

If we hit our forecast overnight low of 43 degrees in Cleveland, it would be the coldest low temperature recorded at Cleveland Hopkins since May 31st of this year.

After a week of beautiful weather, we get to enjoy two more days of it before rain arrives on Sunday.

Expect sunshine and highs around 70 degrees on Friday.

Saturday will be our best day of the weekend with temperatures near 80 degrees.

Widespread rain and thunder will return to the area on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Little change until the weekend

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Little change until the weekend
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/30/2021
Here is Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Cool mornings and warm afternoons through Saturday; rain returns Sunday
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/29/2021