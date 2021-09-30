Northeast Ohio weather: Coldest evening since late-May; rain returns on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story in the short term will be tonight’s chilly weather.

Temperatures will dip into the low 40s tonight.

Some inland locations well south of Cleveland may fall into the upper 30s by morning!

If we hit our forecast overnight low of 43 degrees in Cleveland, it would be the coldest low temperature recorded at Cleveland Hopkins since May 31st of this year.

After a week of beautiful weather, we get to enjoy two more days of it before rain arrives on Sunday.

Expect sunshine and highs around 70 degrees on Friday.

Saturday will be our best day of the weekend with temperatures near 80 degrees.

Widespread rain and thunder will return to the area on Sunday.

