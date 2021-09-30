2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Little change until the weekend

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry air remains in place. Sunshine today with a high around the 70 degree mark. Clear and chill tonight. Temperatures drop well into the 40s with the calm conditions. More sun tomorrow and a tad milder. Afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees. Lower to middle 70s inland. A slow moving front approaches Saturday. We warm up close to 80 degrees. Saturday will be dry. Showers will move in Saturday night from west to east.

