Northeast Ohio Weather: Little change until the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry air remains in place. Sunshine today with a high around the 70 degree mark. Clear and chill tonight. Temperatures drop well into the 40s with the calm conditions. More sun tomorrow and a tad milder. Afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees. Lower to middle 70s inland. A slow moving front approaches Saturday. We warm up close to 80 degrees. Saturday will be dry. Showers will move in Saturday night from west to east.

