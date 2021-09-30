OBJ: “There are obviously plenty of things I can work on and clean up”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Odell Beckham’s first game back was just that: a good start.

The Browns star receiver knows he has much more to accomplish.

“I like that I just played. I never got too high and never got too low,” OBJ said Thursday. “There are obviously plenty of things I can work on and clean up. That is what we do. We come here, we watch the film, reevaluate ourselves, see what can get better and you work on that for the week.”

Beckham Jr. caught 5 passes for 77 yards in the win over Chicago and admitted he was “exhausted” afterward in his first game back from ACL surgery.

