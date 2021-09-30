2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio’s minimum wage increasing in 2022

The state's increase will begin on Jan. 1, 2022.
(WRDW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s minimum wage will increase to $9.30/hour for non-tipped employees and up to $4.65/hour for tipped employees starting Jan. 1, 2022.

Currently, minimum wage for non-tipped employees is $8.80/hour, while tipped employees earn $4.40/hour.

The minimum wage increase applies to businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

In 2006, Ohioans voted in approval of a constitutional amendment that ties Ohio’s minimum wage increases with the rate of inflation.

The Consumer Price index increased by 5.8% from Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021.

Companies with annual gross receipts of $342,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2022, will pay the federal minimum wage rate of $7.25. The federal minimum wage rate also applies to employees who are 14 or 15 years old.

