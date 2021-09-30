Parma mom accused of killing her 6-year-old son to undergo competency evaluation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma mom accused of murdering her six-year-old son inside a Brooklyn hotel has been ordered to be moved from the Cuyahoga County Jail to North Coast Behavioral Health for an inpatient competency evaluation.

Daneicha Bringht is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence for the death of Kaamir Bringht.

Police say his mother shot him to death April 24th, 2021 (Cleveland)

Brooklyn police said she shot and killed Kaamir while they were staying at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on April 24.

According to police, Daneicha called police around 7 a.m. on April 24 to report someone had shot her and her son and left about 30 minutes ago.

Kaamir was pronounced dead at the scene.

