Robbers steal cigarettes, push employee at Cleveland Family Dollar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police urge the community to come forward and identify the two men accused of pushing an employee as they robbed Family Dollar on Sept. 15.

The suspects walked into the store at 4172 Pearl Road around 1:45 p.m., according to police.

While walking around the store, one of the suspects grabbed a box of garbage bags before both went into the office, police said.

Police said the suspects filled the garbage bags with cartons of cigarettes before leaving the office.

The suspects then pushed an employee on the way out of the store, elevating the theft to a robbery, according to police.

As they ran to the exit, one of the employees was able to grab one garbage bag and then fell to the ground, police said.

Police said the suspects took off in a black Ford Escape with a temp tag in the lower-left corner of the window.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Autoplay Caption

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the suspects or have any other information on this robbery.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.