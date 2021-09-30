Shot fired after middle school football game in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gunshot was fired after a Shaker Heights Middle School football game that took place in East Cleveland Wednesday, according to an email that was sent to Shaker Heights middle school parents. 19 News has reached out to East Cleveland Police for more information.

Dear Shaker Heights Middle School families,

After tonight’s football game in East Cleveland, a gunshot was fired outside the stadium as our players and coaches were preparing to depart the stadium. All of our student-athletes and coaches are home safely. We are working with East Cleveland administrators to review what occurred. Counselors will be available to our student-athletes and staff as needed.

Sincerely,

Michelle Hughes, Principal Shaker Heights Middle School

