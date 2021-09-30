2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Shot fired after middle school football game in East Cleveland

East Cleveland police cruiser
East Cleveland police cruiser(Source: Facebook)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gunshot was fired after a Shaker Heights Middle School football game that took place in East Cleveland Wednesday, according to an email that was sent to Shaker Heights middle school parents. 19 News has reached out to East Cleveland Police for more information.

Dear Shaker Heights Middle School families,

After tonight’s football game in East Cleveland, a gunshot was fired outside the stadium as our players and coaches were preparing to depart the stadium. All of our student-athletes and coaches are home safely. We are working with East Cleveland administrators to review what occurred. Counselors will be available to our student-athletes and staff as needed.

Sincerely,

Michelle Hughes, Principal Shaker Heights Middle School

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Robbers steal cigarettes, push employee at Cleveland Family Dollar
Robbers steal cigarettes, push employee at Cleveland Family Dollar
Robbers steal cigarettes, push employee at Cleveland Family Dollar (Source: Cleveland Police)
Here’s how to check vaccination rates at your loved one’s nursing home
Here’s how to check vaccination rates at your loved one’s nursing home
‘Possible threat’ reported at Shaker Heights High School kept students, teachers outside of...
‘Possible threat’ reported at Shaker Heights High School kept students, teachers outside of building