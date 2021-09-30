Streetsboro couple accused of taking over $1,500 of merchandise

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police urge the community to come forward and identify the couple suspected of taking over $1,500 worth of merchandise from a big box DIY store around 3 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to the department’s Facebook post.

Take a close look at the photos shared by Streetsboro Police:

Call Ofc. Ondecker at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com if you recognize them.

