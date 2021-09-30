University of Akron students hold protest against college’s vaccine mandate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some University of Akron students came together Thursday to make sure their frustration over the college’s vaccine mandate was heard loud and clear.

“It’s not a vaccinated versus unvaccinated issue. It’s a very much right to medical autonomy and chose what’s best for you,” said Alex Mortenson, a University of Akron student.

Mortenson led a protest against the mandate on campus on Thursday.

That mandate states that if students aren’t fully vaccinated by Dec. 13, they won’t be able to enroll in spring classes.

Mortensen says that’s absurd.

“There’s a lot of people who think that we’re trying to bring harm to campus. We’re trying to hurt people and that’s not what we want. We want people to have the freedom to choose what they want,” Mortensen added.

While some students are protesting this mandate, other U of A students say they don’t see anything wrong with it.

“It’s more looking at a wide variety of people rather than just yourself at this point,” said Tierney Shumaker, a student at U of A.

“They make you get vaccinated to go to high school, elementary school, pre-K,” said Abby Puleo, student. “This is not the first time they’ve mandated something and I think if it protects people from dying, then they should have to to go to school.”

As for Mortenson, he says he wishes there was more options for students who don’t want to get vaccinated besides leaving the college.

