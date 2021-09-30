2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Victim ID’d after double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

Man dead following double shooting in Cleveland
Man dead following double shooting in Cleveland(Source: WOIO)
By Brian Koster and Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side has left a 35-year-old man dead and a woman in critical condition.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Diontae D. Wallace, of Cleveland.

Police and EMS were called around 9:45 pm. Wednesday to the 11700 block of Lenacrave Avenue for two people shot.

Wallace was found deceased in a driveway, the medical examiner said.

A 33-year-old woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Cleveland police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Kitten rescued by Bainbridge Township Fire Department after spending days in storm drain
Kitten rescued by Bainbridge Township Fire Department after spending days in storm drain
Cleveland FBI on scene at Indian Hills Senior Community in Euclid
Cleveland FBI on scene at Indian Hills Senior Community in Euclid
Tony and Dory Martin participated in a Halloween-themed wedding in 2019 at the Akron Civic...
Halloween-themed weddings offered in Akron next month
USPS Cleveland seeks to hire 200 at Sunday job fair
New USPS service standards expected to cause delays in mail service