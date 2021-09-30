Victim ID’d after double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side has left a 35-year-old man dead and a woman in critical condition.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Diontae D. Wallace, of Cleveland.

Police and EMS were called around 9:45 pm. Wednesday to the 11700 block of Lenacrave Avenue for two people shot.

Wallace was found deceased in a driveway, the medical examiner said.

A 33-year-old woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Cleveland police are investigating the shooting.

