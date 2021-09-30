2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wadsworth woman wows Wounded Warriors with marathon runs for veterans

By Vic Gideon
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - She’s the solitary figure running through Wadsworth, many times in the early morning or late night, five miles every four hours.

“It is very worth it because what I go through is a small portion of what the veterans go through, so that’s what gives me the motivation,” said Dawn Blue, a former firefighter now working in marketing.

“I’m going five miles every four hours for 84 hours to raise awareness for the Wounded Warrior project, so veterans can continue to have the services for free,” said Blue.

She’s running 105 miles, or the equivalent of four marathons, in less than four days, all to remember.

“I’m doing it for my grandfather, William Morrison. He could have gotten services, I didn’t know,” remembered Blue. “And also my uncle, Richard Morrison. He passed away. He couldn’t get help that he needed. And I’m like, ‘That’s it, I can’t have anybody else suffer like that,’ so I started working with Wounded Warrior.”

She’s running from Advance Performance CrossFit, but the last run will start at Wadsworth High School and run past the VFW, ending in the Buehler’s Fresh Foods parking lot on Great Oak Trail.

“We’ll have a crowd running. We have Great Oaks Tavern and a couple other business participating in food, and we have amazing speakers,” said Blue.

She has 38 sponsors so far and will try to raise $15,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project with more donations welcomed through her Facebook fundraiser page.

