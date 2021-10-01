2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 CMSD staff members die, no official cause of death released

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two support staff members for the Cleveland Municipal School District (CMSD) have died, officials announced late Thursday.

According to CMSD officials, one person worked at Andrew Rickoff School on E. 147th Street and the other person worked at Nathan Hale School on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Their cause of death has not been released.

CMSD officials added they continue to have strict COVID-19 protocols in place; including, all students, staff and visitors wearing masks and social distancing.

